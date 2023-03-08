Robert D. “Bob” Word was recognized by his fellow board members of the University of South Alabama Foundation for his 27 years of service on the board at the Foundation Board meeting held on March 2 in Mobile.

Word was elected to the University of South Alabama Foundation Board in 1996 and served as vice president of the board of directors and chairman of the Investment and Audit Committee.  

