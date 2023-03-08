Robert D. “Bob” Word was recognized by his fellow board members of the University of South Alabama Foundation for his 27 years of service on the board at the Foundation Board meeting held on March 2 in Mobile.
Word was elected to the University of South Alabama Foundation Board in 1996 and served as vice president of the board of directors and chairman of the Investment and Audit Committee.
During his tenure on the board, Word was instrumental in critically important decisions relating to a major acquisition of timberland as an investment for the Foundation, investment in and marketing of a 330-acre tract in Mobile, known as the Brookley property and a major gift of $30 Million to support the Whiddon College of Medicine. During that period, the Foundation contributed more than $231 Million to the University of South Alabama.
“Bob Word brought to the board his years of business experience and his knowledge of higher education for which we are most grateful,” said John McMillan, President of the USA Foundation Board of Directors.
The University of South Alabama Foundation Board adopted a resolution commending Word’s service. Word and his daughter, Emily Moody, were present to accept the resolution.
