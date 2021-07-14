Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JULY 9
• Octavius Matthews, 24 of Stevenson, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Sammy Joe Batey, 39 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Timothy Michael Cooper, 55 of Section, was charged with arson first degree and murder.
• Daniel Cornelison, 33 of Dutton, was ordered to serve five days in county jail.
• Eddie James Edwards, 38 of Hollywood, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Deven Aaron Grider, 21 of Pisgah, was charged with criminal mischief first degree and reckless endangerment.
• Hollis Hutchins, 44 of Stevenson, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Duane Keith Layne, 55 of Huntsville, was arrested on a court order.
• Kameisha Shawne Poe, 29 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Kathleen Gisele Rigdon, 36 of Henagar, was charged with two counts of failure to pay and failure to appear.
• Steven Lee Summers, 32 of Pisgah, was charged with two counts of domestic violence third degree harassment.
• Shacarla Wilkerson, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shelvie Jean Wooten, 47 of Fackler, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree.
SATURDAY, JULY 10
• Kamron Brook Rankin, 20 of Tennessee, was arrested on a possession of marijuana second degree warrant.
• Desmond McDonald, 30 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Adrienne Earl, 28 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Nicholas Esloon, 38 of Fyffe, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jimmy Shawn Evans, 42 of Stevenson, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Cindy Ashburn Hawthorne, 45 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Anthony Hitchcock, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with fleeing to elude and two counts of reckless endangerment.
• Abraham McMullin III, 51 of York, was held in county jail for Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
SUNDAY, JULY 11
• Austin Lacey, 28 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with public intoxication.
• Austin Keith Brown, 25 of Pisgah, was charged with resisting arrest.
• Carlos Flores, 23 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Chase McClure, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Audie Elzie Murphy, 61 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to pay.
MONDAY, JULY 12
• Kimberly Ann York, 36 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Derrick William York, 38 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dustin Whitt, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of brass knuckles, possession with intent to distribute and carrying a pistol without a permit.
• Colton Gage Terrell, 19 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
• Zachary Nichols, 42 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Makayla Brooke Letson, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Jervon Raymond Kelly, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Bobby Ray Hudgens, 66 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Barbara Nichole Guthrie, 37 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a bond revocation and charged with two counts of theft fourth degree.
• Jessy Michael Green, 31 of Bryant, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
• John Codye Bethune, 30 of Henagar, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• David Allen Andaluz, 29 of Huntsville, was arrested on a bond revocation and two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, JULY 9
• At 8:33 a.m., a report of identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and theft third degree in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
• At 9:50 a.m., a report of burglary third degree and theft third degree in the 1000 block of Heroes Drive.
• At 11:55 a.m., a report of violation of protection order in the 200 block of Worthington Street.
• At 3:17 p.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2100 block of Moody Ridge Road.
• At 5 p.m., a report of failure to pay for gasoline in the 800 block of South Broad Street.
SATURDAY, JULY 10
• At 12:20 a.m., a report of DUI and illegal possession of prescription drugs in the 1500 block of East Willow Street.
• At 6:17 p.m., a report of public intoxication and harassment in the 200 block of Lisa Lane.
• At 6:21 p.m., a report of failure to pay for gasoline in the 800 block of South Broad Street.
• At 7:04 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree in the 500 block of West Willow Street.
• At 8:22 p.m., a report of theft second degree in the 200 block of Orange Street.
SUNDAY, JULY 11
• At 6:20 a.m., a report of unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 100 block of Tupelo Pike.
• At 7:03 a.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• At 12:23 p.m., a report of menacing in the 500 block of Center Street.
• At 12:36 p.m., a report of duty to stop and remain at scene in the 700 block of Veterans Drive.
• At 3:42 p.m., a report of duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle in the 100 block of County Park Road.
• At 4:40 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree in the 500 block of Dean Street.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JULY 9
• Eric David Wade, of Rainsville, was charged with violation of court order.
• Robert Haswell, 39 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, JULY 10
• Amber Lamb, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Jason Wayne Sims, 36 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Lendee Hampton, 22 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Patrick Murphy, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
SUNDAY, JULY 11
• Ronald Rainer, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of open container law.
MONDAY, JULY 12
• Robert Gorsuch, 40 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Charlie Thompson, 36 of Bridgeport, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Brent Alan Norris, 31 of Trenton, Georgia, was arrested on a harassment warrant.
• Kailin Sierra Allison, 26 of Shiloh, was charged with failure to appear.
• Clinton Alan King, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Brandon Scott Allgood, 38 of Ringgold, Georgia, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
