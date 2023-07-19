During an emergency Scottsboro City Council meeting, Mayor Jim McCamy spoke to the council about approving a motion to participate in the Jackson County Public Works Program, with the county adding the city to their bid specs, allowing the city to utilize the county’s bid prices on paving materials.
McCamy put a disclaimer that doing this would not prevent the city from bidding out city projects as they normally would, this participation would simply give them an extra option for resurfacing. The council unanimously approved the motion.
