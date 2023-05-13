Since competing at the State Beta Convention and qualifying in 22 categories for nationals in June, members of the Scottsboro Beta Club have been preparing for the next big ticket. They have high hopes for the National Beta Convention where they will be up against Beta members from across the country.
At the State Beta Convention, Scottsboro had one of their members, Luke Terrell, elected to serve as the State Beta President. The Club had 13 state champions, seven second place wins, and three placing in third place.
The awards won by SHS’s Beta Club include:
John Hollis Myers, first place, black and white photography and drawing
Alyssa Smart, first place, apparel design
Lydia West, first place, jewelry
McGee Kilgore, first place, painting
Joshua Laney, first place, 10th grade math
Hamilton Richardson, first place, 11th grade math
Baylee Sumner, first place, poetry
Holland Griggs, Alex Holder, and Tori Lynch, first place, performing arts, solo, duo, trio
Alex Holder, first place, premier performer senior singer
Tess Griggs, first place, service learning showcase
Sawyer McWilliams, second place, creative writing
Jaycie Smith, second place, 10th grade language arts
Axl Hastings, second place, 10th grade science
Cadence Key, Jaycie Smith, and Kennedy Key, second place, portfolio
Lucia Zavala, third place, 10th grade Spanish
McGowan Holt, third place, 9th grade math
First place in performing arts, senior large group
First place in group talent
First place in robotics showcase
Second place in living literature
Second place in show choir
The Club also had a group of students chosen as premier performers who earned a golden ticket to perform at nationals. They include Eliza Roberts, Baylie Hixon, Alex Holder, Emma Johnson, Nora Harbin, Tori Lynch, Sawyer McWilliams, Holland Griggs, Jaclyn Smith, and Jaycie Smith.
If you would like to see some of their performances from state and support these students in their trip to Louisville, Kentucky, for national competition, come to the Beta Club Dinner Theater. This will be on Monday, May 15, beginning at 6 p.m. at Scottsboro High School. The cost is $12 and donations are also accepted. To go plates will be available. To purchase a ticket in advance, get in touch with one of the Beta Club members.
Look for photos in The Jackson County Sentinel next week.
