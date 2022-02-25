Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) will host The NACC Experience: After Hours on Thursday, March 17, from 5:30-730 p.m., to learn about everything NACC has to offer. The event will be held in the William M. Beck Health and Fine Arts Center on campus.
The NACC Experience: After Hours is open to anyone interested in learning more about Northeast. Prospective students of all ages and parents are welcome to attend this browse session and explore all the programs that the college has to offer.
The event will also feature hands-on experiences led by NACC instructors. Chat with instructors from any of the programs and speak with staff from Financial Aid, Admissions, Ready to Work and the College & Career Planning Center.
“Our staff wants to go an extra mile in providing area residents to experience Northeast first-hand,” said NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “We think you will greatly enjoy this wonderful event and find a home and family away from home for yourself, friend or family member.”
Andrea Okwu, NACC’s coordinator of high school relations and recruiting, encourages the community to attend.
“NACC has so much to offer, and we want to give our community a chance to meet your incredible instructors and learn more about programs they might be interested in,” said Okwu. “This event is such a great way to connect with your community while providing valuable information for them to continue their education.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.