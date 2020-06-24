A major resurfacing project on U.S. Highway 72 in western Jackson County and eastern Madison County will begin soon, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).
ALDOT spokesperson Seth Burkett said Whitaker Contracting will resurface more than 16 miles of the four-lane highway, from east of the Flint River in the Brownsboro area to east of Parnell Circle in the Woodville area.
“Work on the westbound lanes will be complete before progressing to the eastbound lanes,” said Burkett, adding the $11,658,369 contract sets a Nov. 19, 2021 deadline for completion.
Burket said prior to milling and paving begins, a subcontractor will perform on bridge guard rails. That work was set to begin Tuesday, July 23.
“Motorists are advised to expect single lane closures on U.S. 72 westbound between Jackson County Road 7 and Jackson County Road 63 in Woodville, from about 8 a.m. to about 5 p.m. daily,” said Burkett.
Burkett encourages motorists to drive with caution in the work zone.
“Reduce speed and be prepared to merge,” he added.
