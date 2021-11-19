Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, NOV. 16
• Christopher Paul Vincent, 37 of Fort Payne, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Dustin Lee Turner, 32 of Pisgah, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Jack Edward Thompson, 54 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Sueann Marie Magnus, 40 of Scottsboro, was arrested on using false identification to obstruct justice warrant.
• Michelle Colette Davis, 50 of Stevenson, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Sarah Nell Collins, 57 of Fort Payne, was charged with theft of property second degree.
• Steven Lynn Belvin, 48 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17
• Steven Lynn Belvin, 48 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond removal.
• Joe Glover, 52 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve six days in county jail.
• Eva McNabb Hamilton, 64 of Flat Rock, was charged with domestic violence harassment.
• Ryan Keith Hall, 38 of Florence, was arrested on four counts of bond forfeiture and charged with four counts of failure to appear.
• Houston Drew Waldrop, 29 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Mark Jason Watkins, 59 of Section, was charged with DUI.
• Timothy Lee Watkins, 57 of Flat Rock, was charged with abuse of a child under 12.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, NOV. 16
• Sueann Marie Magnus, 40 of Scottsboro, was arrested on using false identification to obstruct justice warrant.
• Joshua Allen Lowe, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• John Zachery Bell, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Sarah Collins, 57 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a theft of property second degree warrant.
• Timothy Garrett Jones, 31 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
• James Tyler Jones, 31 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17
• Joshua Allen Lowe, 33 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a criminal trespassing third degree warrant.
• Lisa Ann Jones, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Eric Lindor, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, NOV. 18
• Darrion Ray Williams, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with burglary third degree, possession of burglar tools, attempted theft fourth degree and criminal mischief second degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.