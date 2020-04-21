The Jackson County Commission approved a temporary employee contract with Jane Stump for the County Emergency Management Agency at its meeting Monday morning.
EMA Director Paul smith said the hiring has to do with the FEMA disaster declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that a great deal of money is being spent out in the county and in the cities that would need to be filed for reimbursement with federal and state money.
He said that Stump has done this paperwork for the EMA for a long time.
“She knows all the ins and outs, and she can do it as quickly and pain free as it can be done,” said Smith.
Her employment with the EMA will be temporary, and Smith said it will be for the duration of the pandemic.
Smith said that FEMA is starting to give guidance for reimbursement, and there have been applicant webinars online. He said the way they do reimbursement is going to be brand new for everyone, so he felt it was best to go ahead and get Stump “in the loop” so she can learn along with everyone else. She has worked disasters before with the EMA. Smith said she knows what it requires to get the most money for Jackson County.
Smith said the pandemic is a “brand new deal for FEMA.”
“This is the first pandemic that any emergency manager in the world has worked,” said Smith.
Commission Chairman Tim Guffey said Stump has a great deal of experience working with the EMA, and that he believes she will do a great job in helping get reimbursement for the county and cities in Jackson County.
