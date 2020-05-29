Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, MAY 26
• A report of possession of a controlled substance and synthetic narcotics on County Road 70 in Stevenson.
• A report of simple assault on County Road 58 in Pisgah.
• A report of a domestic issue on County Road 58 in Pisgah.
• A report of theft on Blueberry Lane in Section.
• A report of possession of a controlled substance on Tammy Little Drive in Section.
• A report of theft on County Road 8 in Woodville.
• A report of recovered stolen property on County Road 493 in Bryant.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 27
• A report of theft on Highway 277 in Bridgeport.
• A report of theft on County Road 97 in Flat Rock.
• A report of theft on County Road 93 in Bryant.
• A report of an animal problem on County Road 93 in Bryant.
THURSDAY, MAY 28
• A report of theft at the Farmer’s Coop in Scottsboro.
• A report of harassment on Section Ferry Road in Section.
• A report of a domestic issue on County Road 138 in Skyline.
• A report of theft on County Road 33 in Scottsboro.
• A report of a domestic issue on County Road 183 in Woodville.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MAY 26
• Scotty Joe Bryant, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Kutina Nicole Hawes, 30 of Flat Rock, was charged with loitering and possession of a controlled substance.
• Julie Alise Brown, 33 of Pisgah, was charged with trespassing third degree.
• Joshua Allen Lowe, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear, probation revocation, bond revocation and violation of release.
• Daqwan Deon Lowrance, 25 of Higdon, was charged with robbery first degree.
• Colby Wayne Kirk, 25 of Stevenson, was charged with trafficking synthetic controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Isaac G. Felix, 27 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Courtney Maril McCarson, 27 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Bret Carson, 24 of Flat Rock, was charged with loitering, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Sharon McCarson, 61 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 27
• Franklin D. Lipham, 78 of Scottsboro, was charged with criminal mischief second degree, electronic solicitation of a child and solicitation of prostitution.
• Many Adelle Carrasco, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with probation revocation.
• Paul Anthony Gilliam, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Timothy Shawn Hicks, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay and probation revocation.
THURSDAY, MAY 28
• Crystal Carol Lynn Albritton, 24 of Pisgah, was charged with bond removal and bond revocation.
• Kyle Trent Coffman, 23 of Hollywood, was charged with burglary third degree, theft first degree and theft by deception second degree.
• Terry Scott Havard, 36 of Dutton, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree and cruelty to animal.
• Hannah Leigh Millican, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft first degree and burglary third degree.
• Lucas Anthony Scalzo, 21 of Peachtree, Georgia, was charged with three counts of possession of a forged instrument third degree and three counts of attempting to commit a controlled substance crime.
• Alea Williams Thornhill, 33 of Flat Rock, was charged with menacing and criminal trespassing third degree.
• Tristan Kyle Whited, 28 of Higdon, was charged with probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, MAY 26
• At 5:36 a.m., a report of duty to stop and remain at scene at the 26000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 1:25 p.m., a report of possession of a forged instrument first degree at the 300 Block of County Park Road.
• At 7:10 p.m., a report of harassment at the 400 Block of South Houston Street.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 27
• At 12:16 a.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance at the 100 Block of Panarama Avenue.
• At 7:05 a.m., a report of harassing communications at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 12:28 p.m., a report of harassing communications on Chesapeake Drive.
• At 1:30 p.m., a report of identity theft on Lakeside Drive.
• At 3:35 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
THURSDAY, MAY 28
• At 9:07 a.m., a report of breaking and entering a vehicle and theft second degree on Jordan Avenue.
• At 1:21 p.m., a report of breaking and entering a vehicle and theft second degree at the 500 Block of Ridgewood Drive.
• At 3:08 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
ARRESTS
WEDNESDAY, MAY 27
• Paul Anthony Gilliam, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
THURSDAY, MAY 28
• James Ryan Badgett, 34 of Stevenson, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lucas Anthony Scalzo, 21 of Peachtree, Georgia, was charged with three counts of possession of a forged instrument third degree and three counts of attempting to commit a controlled substance crime.
