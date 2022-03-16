On Feb. 19, after a 12:15 a.m. call to the fire department, the Hardee’s located on Highway 72 was up in flames. Now, over a year later, Hardee’s is preparing for its return. With some hires left to be made and equipment to be delivered and installed, Hardee’s hopes to open its doors some time between mid-April to May.
“Nobody got hurt (in the fire), that’s the main thing. We can build buildings back and build equipment back, if somebody doesn’t get hurt, that’s the best,” owner James Drain, Sr. said.
With Hardee’s starting the hiring process, they hope to have around 45 to 50 people hired for the new location.
According to Drain, they should have the equipment they need delivered in April and once installed, they hope to be ready to open the doors and start over.
“I’m 90 years old, I never thought I’d make it that far but I’ve staggered around and done it, it’s not easy,” Drain said.
