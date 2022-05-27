Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MAY 24
• Clayton DeWayne Thompson, 41, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Steven Anthony Matthews, 33 of Stevenson, was charged with harassment.
• Arrian D. Matthews, 32 of Stevenson, was charged with assault third degree.
• Ryan Benton Manning, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of violation of release order and domestic violence third degree harassment.
• Annette Harrison Blair, 52 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jeshia Gulledge, 31 of Stevenson, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault, criminal trespassing third degree and criminal mischief third degree.
• Jordan Lee Cushen, 26 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jimmy Max Callahan, 45, was arrested on a probation revocation.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 25
• Gary Ball, 57 of Stevenson, was charged with loitering in a drug house.
• Courtney Leanne Camon, 30 of Stevenson, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Darren Scott Evans, 38 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Judy Lynn Foster, 38 of Whitwell, Tennessee, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, loitering in a drug house, possession of a controlled substance and three counts of failure to appear.
• Crystal Graham, 37 of Fyffe, was charged with failure to appear.
• Nicole Ann Hosea, 50 of Fackler, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Allan Christopher Jones, 37 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with three counts failure to pay.
• John Edward Rogers, 41 of Ider, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit.
• Christian Rose Schamer, 32 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jimmy Wayne Shadrick, 55 of Bridgeport, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
• Halle Ware, 28 of Jasper, Tennessee, was charged with criminal mischief third degree and harassment.
• John Terry Westmoreland, 62 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, MAY 26
• Jonathan Frank Blevins, 40 of Henagar, was charged with violation of release order and failure to pay.
• Paul Blevins, 32 of Dutton, was arrested on a court order.
• Michael Ross Brown, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with probation violation.
• Gary Jason Hill, 46 of Woodville, was charged with violation of release order.
• Louise Nicole Holman, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
• Willie Jean Hubbared, 35 of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Logan Patrick McGee, 21 of Rainsville, was arrested on a theft of property first degree warrant.
• James William Rich, 48 of Gadsden, was charged with forgery second degree.
• Danielle Sanders, 42 of Skyline, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• William Christopher Dakota Smith, 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Martin Timmons, 32 of Henagar, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MAY 24
• Nicole Ann Henderson, 37 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a violation of court order warrant.
• Meuro Sanchez Diaz, 50 of Texas, was arrested on an identity theft warrant.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 25
• Benjamin John Oneal, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Penny Allison Appleton, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with resisting arrest and two counts of failure to appear.
• John Edward Rogers, 41 of Ider, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit.
THURSDAY, MAY 26
• Tilmon Henry Martin, 43 of Section, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• James William Rich, 48 of Gadsden, was arrested on a forgery second degree warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.