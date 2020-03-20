Habitat for Humanity of Jackson County is in the process of building a new home for a deserving family. The goal of our group is to build this home at a manageable cost to the family.
Recently, we had three different community groups to help with the construction. Our goal for that workday was to get the sheetrock delivered to the home.
Precision Auto Body Repair very generously volunteered a truck and driver to pick up the sheetrock from U.S. Gypsum in Bridgeport.
U.S. Gypsum, with the help of Greg Paradise, donated the sheetrock. When the sheetrock was delivered, the construction and masonry classes at Earnest Pruett Center of Technology (EPCOT) and their instructors, agreed to help our group unload the sheetrock.
The following Saturday, a group from U.S. Gypsum came to help hang the material.
“It was generosity at its finest,” said Tom Grantham, president of Jackson County Habitat.
Habitat for Humanity works throughout the year to raise money to help the families afford their homes. Our mission is to hopefully see a world where everyone has a decent place to live.
The mission statement of Habitat is to seek to put God’s Love in action while bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope.
We are aware that we can’t work as a group right now, but once the self-quarantine has lifted, if you, your company or group would like to schedule a workday with Habitat, we need you. Please call Susan Webb at 256-599-8499.
