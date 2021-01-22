A one-vehicle crash on Tuesday claimed the life of a Pisgah woman.
Tonia Michelle Phillips, 47 of Pisgah, was fatally injured when the 2003 Nissan Xterra in which she was a passenger left the roadway and overturned.
Driver Tony Ray Sargent, 53 of Pisgah, was injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Patrol Division said the Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened on Alabama Highway 40 near County Road 273, approximately one mile southeast of Scottsboro.
ALEA is investigating the accident.
