Over the next couple of months, the Scottsboro Police Department will have random safety checkpoints throughout the city.
“Be prepared to show your driver license, proof of insurance and vehicle registration,” said Sgt. Ryan Putman.
Putman said it’s also about keeping streets safe from impaired drivers.
“We are looking to deter impaired driving with the checkpoints,” he said.
Putman added that if a citizen witnesses an impaired driver, he or she is urged to contact the police department at 256-574-3333.
“We ask that you report the location, give a description of the vehicle and travel direction of the impaired driver,” said Putman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.