Scottsboro police are investigating the recovery of a dead body found Wednesday in the 15000 block of Highway 79.
Capt. Erik Dohring said the body was located around 12:40 p.m. Dohring said a male victim was discovered in cow pasture.
The body has been sent to a forensic lab in Huntsville for an autopsy.
As of Friday, authorities are not releasing the victim’s name or any other information.
