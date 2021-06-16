Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JUNE 11
• Roger Johnson, 47 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Kyle Ethan Clark, 29 of Trenton, Georgia, was charged with failure to pay.
• Randi Chantel Dean, 35 of Section, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation and charged with possession of marijuana second degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Randall A. Frazier, 63 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Chase Zane Goolesby, 33 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a probation revocation and bond revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Terri Lynn Martin, 48 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Gerald Dean Plunk, 51 of Cullman, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Toby James Shirley, 49 of Dutton, was charged with four counts of violation of release order.
• Brandon Lynn Tinker, 36 of Pisgah, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Michael Anthony Lech, 46 of Hollywood, was arrested on warrants.
• Tammy Lech, 47 of Stevenson, was arrested on warrants.
SATURDAY, JUNE 12
• Zachary James Chance, 30 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• David Michael Coker, 37 of Flat Rock, was charged with harassment.
• Bobby G. Cox, 56 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit.
• Joshua E. Harvey, 33 of Hixson, Tennessee, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Tristan Floyd Holder, 36 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Eric Lee Hunt, 30 of Fyffe, was charged with DUI.
• Khloe Kennedy, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Paul McCullough, 52 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Douglas Eugene Mershon, 54 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Donna Partin, 53 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to pay and possession of a controlled substance.
• Billy Joe Smith, 57 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Dustin Keith Summerford, 35 of Hollywood, was arrested on an amended bond revocation.
• Eric Eugene Vaughn, 50 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Angela Renae Williams, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
• Joseph Wood, 31 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
SUNDAY, JUNE 13
• James Earl Atchley, 57 of Woodville, was charged with rendering a false alarm.
• Wanda Annette Dunn, 27 of Albertville, was charged with obstructing justice using a false identification and attempt to elude.
• Richard Eric Peacock, 44 of Stevenson, was arrested on a child support warrant.
• Austin Blake Price, 29 of Stevenson, was charged with obstructing governmental operations.
• Angela Denise Rich, 46 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Jeff Wayne Steele, 46 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
MONDAY, JUNE 14
• Hallie Elizabeth Whitten, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
• Heather Nicole Long, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of promoting prison contraband.
• Joseph Buffington, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a drug court sanction.
• Joseph Dwight Bowes, 55 of Dutton, was arrested on a judge’s order.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JUNE 11
• Jonathan Robert Hinkle, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Eulas Ray Shavers, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with receiving stolen property fourth degree.
• Michael Christopher Bailey, of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication and failure to appear.
SATURDAY, JUNE 12
• Frederick Baugh, 21 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Douglas Eugene Mershon, 54 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Megan E. McCutchen, 21 of Section, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
SUNDAY, JUNE 13
• Terry Winslett, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Russell Keith Neeley, 47 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Colton Stone Coots, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, JUNE 14
• Brittany Taylor Smith, 25 of Mentone, was charged with failure to appear.
• Michael Andrew Johnson, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Alan Glen Posey, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs and two counts of failure to appear.
• Jennifer Lynn Gilliam, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Hector Chavessia, 30 of Forrest Park, Georgia, was charged with failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.