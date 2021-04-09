The Scottsboro City Board of Education addressed the mask mandate expiring and voted to give students the choice of whether they want to wear masks for the remainder of the school year. Students will be advised to still practice social distancing rules as well as using their judgment on when to wear masks if not always.
“Now that I’ve got the option, I don’t think my children need to wear one. My child knows not to ridicule the next kid for wearing one but for me and my household, we’re going to choose not to,” said board member Patrick Woosley. “If we go to Wal Mart and there’s 75 little grandmas there looking like they’re struggling, then common courtesy, we’re going to slap masks on, get done what we need to get done and then take our masks off.”
The decision came in a 3-2 vote, with the two board members who voted no advocating for keeping masks on for the remainder of the school year. While the vote for student’s choice passed, there were concerns raised by both sides about a potential outbreak occurring afterwards. Superintendent Jose Reyes said that if it does become an issue, the board can call a meeting to reverse the ruling.
“In my mind, it’s just hard to tell a child to wear a mask if the governor says that you don’t have to. I’m a parent, I’ve got three children of my own, I’ve got two asthmatic. Personally, I’m sick of it, it’s hard to make an asthmatic who can’t breathe in Alabama humidity anyway to put a mask on,” said Woosley.
Despite the mask being optional, schools will continue some of the safety measures practiced throughout the school year, including thermometer checks and keeping lunch mostly in the classrooms. Scottsboro City Schools have reported no positive cases for students or staff in the last six weeks.
“They can continue to use hand sanitizer that we’ve provided throughout the school. We’ll continue to do things like not use the water fountains, those are still off limits. We’ll still be following that rule of 50% or less in the lunch room,” said Reyes. “We still will encourage students to wear their mask. We won’t be requiring them to do that starting Monday but I still highly encourage them to wear their mask and masking is something that I’ll do quite a bit during the day. I think one of the main things is about students needing to consider wearing the mask during the school day. We have to understand that if we do have some teachers who are a little more mature, they may want to encourage their students to wear the mask a little bit more in their classroom, we want to keep our teachers safe as well.”
