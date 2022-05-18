- Inspect equipment to make sure it’s up to manufacturer specifications.
- Shut down all equipment before working on it. If a baler gets jammed up, turn it off before clearing it out. For a round baler, engage safety locks or valves on the cylinders when the tailgate is lifted so it won’t fall on you.
- Make sure all safety equipment (power take-off shields, safety chains and chain guards), slow-moving-vehicle signs and reflective tape are in place.
- Check bearings, hydraulic hoses, tires and signal lights. Make sure no cutter blades, teeth or bars are bent or cracked. Keep extra shear bolts handy. Never use regular bolts in place of shear bolts.
- Keep a charged-water or foam fire extinguisher on all hay equipment and inside all work buildings.
- Relay safety information to all employees and anyone else who helps you. Train them on how to properly use all equipment.
- When loading hay, lift carefully with your legs. Do not stack bales too high and tie in stacks by alternating bales and securing each stack. Strap round bales in place so they won’t roll off the wagon or trailer.
- Use escort vehicles when moving hay on roadways.
Hay making is an important job on most farms in Jackson County and needed to help feed livestock through the winter or possible situations of drought. However, hay making equipment can be dangerous without appropriate training or attentiveness to detail. Have a safe and successful hay making season this year.
