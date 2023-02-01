Pisgah Beta

Pisgah High School principal Jamie Darwin (left) and Beta Club sponsor Crystal Phillips (right) accompanied four of their students to the January meeting of the Jackson County Board of Education. Students Fallon Starkey, Conley Rogers, Julianne Davis and Kinsley Phillips had prepared a short presentation to explain Beta and the club’s plans to attend the Alabama Beta Convention in Montgomery later this month. There will be over 40 members of the Pisgah Beta Club making the trip to Montgomery for this competition, and the students are working hard to be prepared. The other faculty Beta sponsor is LaShawna Metz.

 Sentinel Photo | Peggy M. Himburg

Four members of the Pisgah High School Beta Club appeared at the January meeting of the Jackson County Board of Education to highlight their club.  These students gave the school board members insight into what Beta is and their school’s plan to attend the upcoming Alabama Beta Convention.

Senior Conley Rogers, juniors Fallon Starkey and Kinsley Phillips and sophomore Julianne Davis will be among the 43 Pisgah Beta Club members attending the convention in Montgomery on February 23-24. This will not be their first time to participate in Beta competition.

