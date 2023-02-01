Four members of the Pisgah High School Beta Club appeared at the January meeting of the Jackson County Board of Education to highlight their club. These students gave the school board members insight into what Beta is and their school’s plan to attend the upcoming Alabama Beta Convention.
Senior Conley Rogers, juniors Fallon Starkey and Kinsley Phillips and sophomore Julianne Davis will be among the 43 Pisgah Beta Club members attending the convention in Montgomery on February 23-24. This will not be their first time to participate in Beta competition.
The students explained what Beta Club is about and told the group about the categories students can enter at the state convention. Beta is the oldest and largest independent, non-profit education youth organization in America. It has been in schools for over 80 years.
Today there are more than 445,000 active members in more than 9,600 clubs nationally and internationally.
Fallon and Julianne took first place in their competitions at state last year with Fallon in woodworking and Julianne in fiber arts. Julianne brought along the dress she won with last year. The club had several other members to place at the competition where they face fellow Beta members from across the state.
These students are excited about the upcoming convention. They will compete and have some fun. Every Beta member at the convention is expected to display and exert leadership qualities to ensure the success of the convention while representing their club and school with pride.
During their presentation the students told about the many categories available at the convention. These include competitions for both individuals and small groups as well as whole club.
There are tests in individual academic subjects ranging from math and science to language arts and Spanish to name a few. There is a wide range of competitions from quiz bowl, apparel design, and performing arts to robotics and technology. Members are encouraged to enter a category that addresses their interest and talent.
Pisgah High School Principal Jamie Darwin and Beta faculty sponsor Crystal Phillips accompanied the students to the meeting. The other faculty sponsor is LaShawna Metz.
