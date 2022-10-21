Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, OCT. 18
• Tristan Kyle Whited, 31 of Bryant, was held in county jail for another agency.
• Lacy Erin Parnell, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeffrey Nelson, 43 of Wildwood, Georgia, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Terry Darrell Myers, 67 of Dutton, was charged with probation violation.
• Tiffany Moore, 31 of Pisgah, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation.
• Jessica Layne Carlson, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Heather Lynne Breaux, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19
• Melinda Benson Davis, 44 of Rainsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
• Dana Gant, 42 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to pay, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property fourth degree.
• Tammy Stone, 49 of Bryant, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Jamie Edward Whitley, 50 of Rosalie, was charged with attempt to elude, two counts of reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property fourth degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, OCT. 18
• Crystal Marie Hill, 35 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
• Christopher Allen Smith, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Darius McNew, 37 of Hollywood, was arrested on a warrant.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19
• Michael Christopher Bailey, 48, was charged with public intoxication and violation of open container law.
