Scott Kirk, President of First Southern State Bank, announced that veteran banker Samantha Wininger has joined the bank’s Jackson County team. Ms. Wininger will serve as a Loan Officer in the bank’s new Scottsboro office located on Broad Street.
Samantha Wininger brings over thirty years of banking experience to her new position, after most recently serving as Loan Officer at FNB / Cadence Bank in Scottsboro.
Wininger is a graduate of Scottsboro High School and the Alabama Banking School at the University of South Alabama. She also attended Northeast Alabama Community College. Ms. Wininger was a member of the Greater Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Emissary program, the ARC of Jackson County, and has been active in local sports programs.
In her spare time, Wininger enjoys spending time with family while boating or at the beach, reading, and do-it-yourself projects. She and her husband, Anthony have two children Ethan and Tyler and reside in Scottsboro.
“Samantha Wininger is a seasoned banking professional,” Kirk said. “We are delighted to welcome her to the First Southern family and we join her in welcoming customers old and new to our bank.”
