The April meeting of the Jackson County Historical Association will be held Sunday April 30,  2023 at 2 p.m. at Fernwood, the Claude and Veda Spivey home at 517 South Scott Street in Scottsboro. 

John and Donna Cleveland, the current owners of the home, invited the JCHA to hold a meeting in their historic home. Chronicles Editor Annette Bradford will talk about Spivey history and the house in its first 50 years.  John Cleveland and Anthony Genaro, the Spiveys’ great grandson, will talk about the family and the history of the house. 

