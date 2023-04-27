The April meeting of the Jackson County Historical Association will be held Sunday April 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Fernwood, the Claude and Veda Spivey home at 517 South Scott Street in Scottsboro.
John and Donna Cleveland, the current owners of the home, invited the JCHA to hold a meeting in their historic home. Chronicles Editor Annette Bradford will talk about Spivey history and the house in its first 50 years. John Cleveland and Anthony Genaro, the Spiveys’ great grandson, will talk about the family and the history of the house.
Claude Spivey and Veda Pearl Jacobs were Scottsboro’s original power couple. When Claude, an outsider from Dayton, Tennessee, married the beautiful daughter of John Clinton Jacobs Sr. and his wife Nancy Elizabeth Coffey on a snowy day in 1917, this new family was destined to have a huge impact on Scottsboro’s future.
In 1924, Spivey built his home of Scott Street that today we know as Fernwood, a lavish family home with a pool in the backyard. He was an innovator in manufacturing, establishing the town’s first successful textile mill in 1923 and bankrolled the Hosiery Mill Band, whose photo was taken in front of Fernwood.
Cecil Word praised Spivey in 1981 calling him “one of the most dynamic men ever to come to Scottsboro.” The town had to invent an honor worthy of him, the Loving Cup, which they awarded him in 1932, largely because his employees appreciated his keeping his textile mill open and providing employment right through the heart of the Depression.
The meeting will be held in the garden at the rear of the house. When the formal meeting is over, John Cleveland will take small groups to tour the home while refreshments and conversation go on in the garden. Handicapped parking in available on the right side of the house. All others, please follow the sign and park in the vacant lot next door.
Come spend a pleasant spring day learning about this historic home and family.
