Samuel Mash was recognized by the American Legion Post 30 as Veteran of the Year at the annual Veteran’s Day wreath laying ceremony held Thursday, Nov. 11 at Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County.
Mash currently serves as the post commander for American Legion Post 30.
Fellow veteran and American Legion member Tom Gallagher presented Mash with a certificate Tuesday, saying he earned the honor by his continued efforts to go above and beyond the duties of post commander.
“He has worked diligently and tirelessly to increase membership, promote renewal of membership and plan fundraising events to generate more revenue for the post,” Gallagher said. “He ensures we provide veterans in distress with the care and support that they deserve. His efforts to maintain Veterans Hall and the fairgrounds are exceptional. He continues to promote a cooperative environment with the commander of the VFW Post 6073.”
Mash said he was surprised to receive the Veteran of the Year award and proud to be recognized.
“I didn’t know it was coming,” he said. “I put my heart and soul into this place. I became commander three years ago, and we have done a lot of different things to improve the post and membership … I didn’t do anything extra. I just did what I believed in and it was a really amazing feeling to be recognized.”
Mash served with the United States Army in Iraq from 2003-2004 as a maintenance supervisor for the 946th Transportation Company.
“We hauled fuel,” Mash said. “We pulled 7,500 gallon tankers from Kuwait into Iraq. Later on, as the war died down, we started hauling gasoline. It was kind of a humanitarian mission. The other half of our company hauled diesel fuel to the power plants. We had a very successful mission,”
Mash said his unit hadn’t been activated, but he volunteered for the mission.
“I was proud to do that,” Mash said. “It was rough on my wife and children, but I just felt like I needed to go.”
Mash said it was special to be recognized by fellow veterans and to observe Veterans Day.
“Veterans Day is something that I wish more Americans would get involved with,” Mash said. “It’s just a day of thanks for every veteran that served, no matter where they served or when the served.”
