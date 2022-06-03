Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MAY 31
• Ashley Farris Ranson, 35 of Section, was charged with using false identification to obstruct justice.
• Jarrod Pickett, 37 of Bridgeport, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Winfred James Parson, 55 of Ider, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with burglary third degree and theft fourth degree.
• Mickey Glenn Parson, 53 of Pisgah, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Chase Dalton McClure, 27 of Scottsboro, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation.
• David Edward Maples, 60 of Section, was charged with eight counts of violation of release order.
• Robert Austin Loudermilk, 25 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Jonathan Eason, 35, was arrested on five grand jury indictments and five counts of bond forfeiture and charged with escape third degree and five counts of failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1
• Jerry Harrison, 64 of Fackler, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Timothy Garrett Jones, 46 of Dutton, was charged with failure to pay.
• Jameka Tilease Kelly, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with probation violation.
• Dixie Lee McGullion, 31 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
• Angela Millican, 49 of Higdon, was charged with public intoxication.
• Issac Moore, 44 of Fackler, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Teresa Annette Neeley, 65 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of menacing.
• Colby Ray Purdy, 19 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
• Starla Sampson, 25 of Pisgah, was charged with public intoxication.
• Michael DeWayne Sawyer, 45 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• David Steele, 59 of Fackler, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brandon Lynn Tinker, 37 of Pisgah, was charged with probation violation.
• Joshua Wilson, 41 of Woodville, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Bobby Bradford, 58 of Woodville, was charged with menacing and harassment.
THURSDAY, JUNE 2
• Lonnie Richard Sartin, 47 of Bridgeport, was charged with DUI, domestic violence third degree, public intoxication and six counts of failure to appear.
• Brandon Lynn Tinker, 37 of Pisgah, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and obstruction of justice.
• Wesley Jay Rorex, 38 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jerry Wayne Baugh Jr., 53 of Tennessee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Katina F. Baugh, 46 of Huntland, Tennessee, was charged with failure to appear, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Becerra Flores Olincer, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of assault third degree.
• Shannon Doyle Gifford, 51 of Estillfork, was charged with failure to pay.
• Jonathan Holloway, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with fleeing to elude and reckless endangerment.
• Kathina Marie Holloway, 31 of Section, was charged with fleeing to elude.
• Ronald Johnson, 51 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Kelly Marie Latham, 42 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of bond removal and two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Uriel Martinez, 26 of Woodville, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit.
• Leland Moser, 18 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of release order.
• Amanda Ann Paschal, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Gary Louis Smith, 69 of Bryant, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MAY 31
• Michael Jay Tidmore, 41 of Grant, was arrested on a probation violation warrant.
• Ashley Farris Ranson, 35 of Section, was charged with using false identification to obstruct justice.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1
• Marcus Shane Anderson, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of court order.
• Elvis Wayne Morgan, 55 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
• Dillon Howard Eason, 26 of Rainsville, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, JUNE 2
• Timothy Jones, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
