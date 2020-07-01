A man was killed in a multi-vehicle wreck on Monday at the Stevenson and Bridgeport line.
Stevenson Police Sergeant James Ballard said at approximately 11:51 a.m., Stevenson and Bridgeport Police were notified of a multi-vehicle crash at Highway 72 Eastbound and County Road 69.
Ballard said two commercial vehicles and one passenger SUV were involved in the wreck. There was one fatality and no other injuries.
The driver of one of the commercial vehicles was killed in the crash. His name is being withheld at the time, but he was a 51-year-old Alabama resident.
Stevenson Police is conducting an investigation on the cause of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.