Radon is the number one leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is offering one free radon test kit per Alabama household as part of an initiative to cut down on dangerous radon exposure.
Radon is a radioactive gas that cannot be seen or smelled. It is produced when uranium breaks down in soil and water. Radon is harmlessly dispersed in outdoor air, but it can increase the risk of lung cancer when trapped in buildings. Symptoms of dangerous radon exposure include persistent coughing, shortness of breath, and chest pain.
