Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, FEB. 18
• Joshua Adam Pritchett, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• April R. Shrader, 37 of Henagar, was charged with failure to pay.
• Ashley N. Summerford, 32 of Flat Rock, was arrested on eight counts of bond removal.
• John Zachary Bell, 32 of Valley Head, was charged with DUI.
• Tyler Levi Eakin, 29 of Henagar, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Billy Earl McClendon, 46 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Karrie Pearson, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of harassment.
• Danny Lee Sharp, 65 of Florida, was arrested on a judge’s order.
SATURDAY, FEB. 19
• Eddie James Edwards, 38 of Hollywood, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Hallie Leann Oneal, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with assault third degree and resisting arrest.
• Christy Lee Shrader, 46 of Trenton, Georgia, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and fugitive from justice.
SUNDAY, FEB. 20
• Levi Austin Ponce, 33 of Louisiana, was charged with DUI.
• Angela Renea Williams, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Charles Leonard Williams, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Nicholas Daniel Williams, 31 of Flat Rock, was charged with violation of release order.
MONDAY, FEB. 21
• Daniel Eric Baker, 38 of Paint Rock, was arrested on three counts of bond forfeiture and three counts of bond removal and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Jeffrey Michael Thomas, 50 of Woodville, was charged with failure to pay and failure to appear.
• Daural Ugine Kelley, 50 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Alicia Megan Payne, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher Wayne Ritchie, 49 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Michael Bruce Self, 28 of Woodville, was charged with theft third degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, FEB. 18
• Matthew Edward Sargent, 28 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, FEB. 19
• Guy Harrison Wolfe, 44 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a violation of court order warrant and domestic violence harassment warrant.
• Jeremy Wade Corbett, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment and interference with domestic violence emergency call.
• Paul Gene Coffey, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tammy Haney McAbee, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
SUNDAY, FEB. 20
• Sefora Luzsa Juan, 21 of Fort Payne, was charged with DUI.
• Antonio Alex Rodriguez, 21 of Henagar, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of open container law.
• Mataya Ward, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Houston Tyler Flanagan, 23 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, FEB. 21
• Michael Bruce Self, 28 of Woodville, was charged with theft third degree.
• Corey Andrew Dunn, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of protection order and failure to appear.
• Jeremy Bohannon, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Justin Blake Gilliam, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
TUESDAY, FEB. 22
• Jason Ferguson, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with sexual abuse of a child.
