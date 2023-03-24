Ninety-two years ago, nine boys aged between 12 and 19, were pulled off a train, where they were riding to look for work. When they were pulled off the train, they were accused of raping two white women also on board the train. 13 days after their arrest, all but Roy Wright, age 13, were convicted and sentenced to death from an all-white jury. From that day, a series of events that would be heard around the world in an age where news still traveled slow would take place, ultimately reaching much farther than any could have imagined at the time.
Today, many gather in the Scottsboro Boys Museum, formerly Joyce Chapel, one of the oldest chapels in the county, first being built by former slaves in 1878, to remember the legacy of the case as well as to celebrate the wrongs being corrected in 2014, when former Governor Robert Bentley posthumously pardoned the Charlie Weems, Andy Wright and Haywood Patterson, the only Scottsboro Boys who still retained their convictions and never received a pardon.
“I agree with the words of former state representative John Robinson, who passed away just a week ago, ‘time does not heal everything, that’s why it’s so important to exonerate the Scottsboro Boys,’” Ivey said.
The program first started with the Union Chapel Christian Academy Ensemble leading the crowd in song, singing “Life Every Voice”. Afterwards, museum director Dr. Thomas Reidy speaks, giving a quick background on the case, as well as explaining what they see from visitors since their reopening.
“When we get visitors, we ask them as they walk through the front door, please imagine what it would be like to be a black teenager in 1931 in the South. Think of the obstacles you would face, the opportunities if there were any. When you do that, you can understand the story better,” Reidy said. “We also want a few of you to see this and becoming embassadors for social justice and social justice written as nicely as can be, just be nice to people. It becomes about action, Governor Ivey talked about the posthumous pardons that (museum founder Shelia Washington) and I were able to work our way around. That started when we went to the board of pardons and paroles and they said ‘well that sounds great but we don’t pardon dead people in Alabama’ so we spent a year, driving around, speaking to legislators, defense attorneys… We were able to get the law passed. It’s about taking something from this museum and saying, ‘OK, let’s honor them by being better.’”
Reidy then thanked Senator Steve Livingston for his work in assisting the museum’s renovation.
“This museum will help to ensure that all future generations can remember this story. This is a stop in the Civil Rights trail and we’re proud to have it in Scottsboro,” Livingston said.
Livingston then welcomes Ivey to come speak. Ivey calls the museum a major stop along the Civil Rights Museum, adding that it’s also one of eight stops in Alabama. Ivey notes that Joyce Chapel is a very fitting location for such a museum, saying it reminds her of Dexter Avenue King Memorial Church, another black church which holds much importance in the lens of civil rights.
“(Dexter Avenue Church) helped launch a national struggle for civil rights, born from the words and passion of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the former Joyce Chapel, in which we’re gathered here today, has played a similar role in bringing closure to nine victims of miscarriage of justice nearly a century ago,” Ivey said. “Through the vision and dedication of museum founder Shelia Washington, who we sadly lost two years ago, many different individuals came together, not only to build a lasting memorial to the Scottsboro Boys, but more importantly, to finally obtain justice for these men who spent their lives searching for it.”
Reidy then presents Ivey with an art piece made by local artist Sonya Clemons, the Art Lady before introducing Scottsboro mayor Jim McCamy to speak, who congratulates the museum board on the improvements being made and thanks representative Mike Kirkland for his assistance in providing gravel for the museum’s parking lot.
After a brief speech from Reidy, he then brings on Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Administrator Liz Ryan to speak.
Ryan speaks a little about the work her office does, ensuring that any and all youth are subjected to a fair trial and ensuring that every aspect of the justice system can be safe and fair.
“As you heard the governor share the story of the Scottsboro Boys, you know that injustice occurred here nearly a century ago and we’re here today to remember this case and the impact that it had on the justice system and its legacy,” Ryan said. “These teenagers grew into men while enduring years of trials, convictions, retrials and incarceration and all of the things those events bring, including physical harm and mental anguish for them and their families. Collectively, the Scottsboro Boys spent more than 100 years in Alabama prisons and jails for a crime they did not commit.”
Ryan then shares that according to the most recent national data issued by her office, young people of color are still treated more harshly than their white counterparts, even if the charges are similar. People of color are also more likely to be tried in an adult criminal court. Their data also shows that trying children as adults does not reduce crime, rather it increases their likelihood to repeat the crime.
“As an administrator to OJJDP, I have made combating racial disparities a valued principal of my work in all facets of our system. The Scottsboro case is a reminder that we must continue to actively work to ensure that all young people are treated fairly by the justice system,” Ryan said.
