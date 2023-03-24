Ninety-two years ago, nine boys aged between 12 and 19, were pulled off a train, where they were riding to look for work. When they were pulled off the train, they were accused of raping two white women also on board the train. 13 days after their arrest, all but Roy Wright, age 13, were convicted and sentenced to death from an all-white jury. From that day, a series of events that would be heard around the world in an age where news still traveled slow would take place, ultimately reaching much farther than any could have imagined at the time.

Today, many gather in the Scottsboro Boys Museum, formerly Joyce Chapel, one of the oldest chapels in the county, first being built by former slaves in 1878, to remember the legacy of the case as well as to celebrate the wrongs being corrected in 2014, when former Governor Robert Bentley posthumously pardoned the Charlie Weems, Andy Wright and Haywood Patterson, the only Scottsboro Boys who still retained their convictions and never received a pardon.

