The ground-breaking Friday for a Workforce Skills Center at Northeast Alabama Community College is “a dream come true,” NACC President Dr. David Campbell said, and the culmination of a large effort.
Campbell credited the Alabama Legislature for providing funding to make such centers possible, and the Alabama Community College System for shepherding plans for the center.
The local community was involved as well, he said, giving input to a strategic plan that identified needs in the community.
“That has led to this,” he said of the groundbreaking, attended by state and local officials, community leaders, educators, and those involved in economic development.
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth said its an exciting time of growth in Alabama, in businesses and people moving to the state. “We’re know for having one of the best workforces in the nation,” he said. When businesses come to Alabama, he said, they stay. However, he said, business leaders have said they need help getting people trained to make expansion of their businesses possible.
NACC’s workforce skills center and others being constructed will help train people, he said, for 21st century jobs.
More than one official predicted the center will have a profound impact on life in northeast Alabama.
“We’re changing the lives of people who haven’t been born yet,” Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter said. People not yet born, he said, can receive training at this facility that will get them jobs that will support them and their families throughout their lives – a cradle-to-the-grave impact on people in the community.
Ledbetter recalled attending a southern legislative conference in Mississippi years ago, and speaking to a lawmaker from the “gold triangle” area of Mississippi, a rural region similar the the DeKalb-Jackson county area where NACC is located. The region had some of the same problems this one does, a need for economic development, and a drug problem. Ledbetter said the state’s economic development officer has said some 60 percent of the people who apply for jobs cannot pass a drug test. He said he asked the Mississippi lawmaker how that problem was addressed.
The jobs brought to rural Mississippi the lawmaker told him the drug issue was curtailed “because they don’t want to lose the job they’re in.” Companies were paying enough, and it was changing employees’ lives, improving their families, and they didn’t want to lose it.
Ledbetter said soon after, he talked to ACCS Chancellor Jimmy Baker and Campbell about workforce development. Those talks four years ago led to development of the project that broke ground Friday.
Baker said in the next two or three years, when workforce development centers under construction now are in operation, they will help make Alabama the leading state in the south in terms of workforce development.
“The state’s community college system is the best instrument to bring about significant change in many areas of the state,” he said. ACCS’s trustees are committed to that idea.
“The legislature, led by Mr. Speaker (Ledbetter) gave us budgets the last two years that make a lot things possible that have not been possible in the past,” Baker said.
ACCS Board of Trustees member Dus Rogers praised the leadership that made the project possible. “This facility and the programs that will be house here are going to help people obtain skill and improve their quality of life,” he said. “It’s going to help people achieve the American dream.”
The center is one of five workforce centers being built by the Alabama Community College System, financed primarily through a bond issue approved by the Alabama Legislature, with special support from Alabama State Sen. Steve Livingston, Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter, and Rep. Mike Kirkland.
The 50,000 square-foot facility will bring state-of-the-art modern workforce training to the people of North Alabama and beyond. It will allow NACC to expand the capacity of existing high-demand workforce programs and continue to develop new pathways to align with workforce needs in the region.
The center will house advanced laboratory space for programs centered on advanced design and manufacturing, industrial systems technology and maintenance, precision machining, and building construction technology. It will provide adaptable space to host training for as many as six programs – something that can be used to provide training needed by existing industries and other workforce related activities.
Construction is expected to be complete by Fall 2024, with students beginning classes in the new building for the Spring 2025 semester.
