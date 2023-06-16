The Scottsboro City Council are discussing an ordinance looking to provide rules and regulations to short-term rentals to ensure that any rental in the city would match any safety codes as well as have insurance.
Currently, the city does not legally allow short term rentals though are aware of its presence and look to add an ordinance to address the issues concerning those short term rentals, with City attorney Stephen Kennamer pointing out the lack of fire alarms or signage providing information on fire escapes, unlike hotel rooms.
City attorney Stephen Kennamer brought the council a proposed the ordinance during the June 5 meeting, saying that it would “provide a framework for (the council) to review and decide how you want to approach the issue.”
The ordinance would require short-term rentals to have insurance, fulfill the life safety code and to “basically (mimic) any other commercial rental.”
“It’s not to keep you from renting it but it would put hotels, boarding houses and Airbnb kinds of things on the same pathway,” Kennamer said.
RVs are not included in this ordinance, with the ordinance only affecting dwellings, which are defined in the ordinance. The ordinance would require any prospective rental to acquire a permit, smoke detectors, information, provided for parking and limited occupancy.
The proposed ordinance is also currently based around similar ordinances around the state.
On Monday, the City Council scheduled a public input panel for the ordinance proposal, though nobody spoke directly to the council. There, Kennamer also touched on some issues brought to him, noting that some of the language for the application may need some clarification.
City Council President Richard Bailey has put the ordinance proposal on the July 10 work session to clarify fees and language.
