Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy will deliver the State of the City Address March 23, 2023, at the Goose Pond Civic Center. The Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event. Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. with the mayor’s address scheduled to start at 8 a.m.
During the State of the City, McCamy is expected to reflect on the past year, celebrate the many successes the city has achieved, and share key priorities and initiatives. The State of the City address will be rebroadcast on the city’s website, www.cityofscottsboro.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.