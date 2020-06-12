Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 9
• A report of theft on Highway 35 in Section.
• A report of trespassing on Davis Ferry Lane in Langston.
• A report of theft on County Road 66 in Macedonia.
• A report of assault on County Road 376 in Pisgah.
• A report of theft from a vehicle on County Road 58 in Pisgah.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10
• A report of a stolen vehicle on County Road 213 in Hollywood.
THURSDAY, JUNE 11
• A report of theft on County Road 43 in Section.
• A report of theft on County Road 28 in Section.
• A report of theft in Stevenson.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 9
• Richard Allen Green, 34, homeless, was charged with two counts of theft of property fourth degree, attempted theft of property first degree, two counts of burglary third degree, two counts of criminal mischief third degree and theft of property first degree.
• Johnny Lester Ferguson, 45 of Flat Rock, was charged with two counts of domestic violence third degree.
• Casey Marie Poe, 34 of New Hope, was charged with three counts of bond removal.
• Matthew Alan Smith, 35 of Stevenson, was charged with theft of property first degree.
• Matthew Ryan Wallace, 31 of Pisgah, was charged with attempting to elude, theft of property first and second degree and probation revocation.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10
• Christopher Michael Woodle, 31 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to pay.
• Tanya Marie Whitehead, 32 of Hollywood, was charged with receiving stolen property and bringing stolen property across state lines.
• Bradley Shane White, 46 of Rainsville, was charged with bond revocation.
• Jeremy Larail Justice, 37 of Pisgah, was charged with two counts failure to pay and probation revocation.
• David Randall Holder, 53 of Bridgeport was charged with probation revocation and failure to pay.
• Michael Shaun Blackmon, 41 of Hollywood, was charged with receiving stolen property and bringing stolen property across state lines.
• Thomas Earl Morrow, 56 of Stevenson, was arrested to hold for another agency.
• Norris Andrews, 55 of Scottsboro, was charged with probation revocation.
THURSDAY, JUNE 11
• Kimberly Ann Bandelow, 54 of Section, was charged with probation revocation.
• Deborah Nicole Baugh, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to pay, two counts of failure to pay and probation revocation.
• Terrence Bailey Bradford, 24 of Pisgah, was charged with bond revocation.
• James Kelton Davis, Jr., 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing to elude and resisting arrest.
• Matthew Charles Sheaks, 33 of Leighton, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Joseph Kenneth Woods, 23, homeless, was charged with five counts of failure to appear and three counts of bond forfeiture.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 9
• At 12:40 a.m., a report of breaking and entering a vehicle at the 100 Block of Sebring Drive.
• At 2:50 p.m., a report of theft of services at the 600 Block of 3rd Street.
• At 3:08 p.m., a report of fraudulent use of a debit card and theft at the 2900 Block of Willow Street.
• At 5:36 p.m., a report of breaking and entering a vehicle and theft at the 21000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10
• At 2:57 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 6:47 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 7:29 p.m., a report of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 at the 100 Block of East Hancock Road.
THURSDAY, JUNE 11
• At 7:55 a.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, carrying brass knuckles, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 3700 Block of South Broad Street.
• At 9:34 a.m., a report of duty to stop and remain at the scene of an accident at the 200 Block of Market Street.
• At 11:09 p.m., a report of theft second degree at the 500 Block of Ridgewood Drive.
• At 3:33 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree at the 900 Block of South Broad Street.
ARRESTS
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10
• Ilanny Amanda Virvet, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft of property fourth degree and failure to appear.
THURSDAY, JUNE 11
• James Kelton Davis, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, carrying brass knuckles/slingshot, attempt to elude, possession of marijuana second degree, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
