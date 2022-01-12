At Monday’s Jackson County Commission meeting, Sheriff Chuck Phillips and Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen recognized and honored three deputies for going above and beyond the call of duty.
Deputy Brandon Phillips, who was recently named the 2021 Deputy of the Year, as voted on by employees of the sheriff’s office, was presented a Lifesaving Ribbon.
Harnen said on Nov. 8, 2021, Phillips and Stevenson Police officer Richard Jackson were conducting a traffic stop in the area of Kentucky Avenue when they were approached by a male subject, later identified as Rickey Johnson, who advised them he was having a heart attack.
“Jackson asked Phillips if he had his AED, which Phillips retrieved from his patrol vehicle,” said Harnen. “Mr. Johnson then became unresponsive and was not breathing after which Phillips, along with Jackson, began CPR.”
Harnen said Phillips then utilized his training to administer a series of shocks to Johnson, which revived him. At the time when the ambulance transported Johnson to the hospital, Johnson was sitting up and talking.
“Due to the efforts of Phillips and Jackson, Mr. Johnson made a full recovery and is still alive today,” said Harnen.
Phillips and Harnen also recognized Deputy Barry Munza, who works courthouse security and was involved in a shooting incident at the courthouse on Sept. 18, 2019.
Harnen said a male subject entered the courthouse that day armed with a hand gun.
“Deputy Munza and then-Deputy Lauren Brafford stopped the subject inside the security checkpoint, at which time a verbal confrontation ensued,” said Harnen.
Harnen said the male subject showed the deputies his hand gun and later attempted to draw the hand gun from his waistband.
“Deputy Munza drew his duty weapon and discharged several rounds into the subject, which ended the threat to himself, his partner and others working at or conducting business at the courthouse that day.”
Harnen said the subject was transported to the hospital where he eventually recovered from the wounds received during the incident.
Phillips presented Munza with a Valor Ribbon, saying his actions in the presence of a potentially life threatening situation prevented what could have been a more serious loss of life.
Lt. Craig Holcomb was also presented with Valor Ribbon for his work in a 2014 incident in Bryant.
Harnen said Holcomb responded to a domestic violence call where he found two females standing outside, both who were believed to be possible victims.
“While speaking with the two victims, a male subject walked outside from the front door holding two firearms, which were initially pointed in the air,” said Harnen. “Lt. Holcomb forced the two females to take cover behind a vehicle and ordered the male subject to drop his firearms.”
Harnen added that the suspect pointed the firearms in the direction of Holcomb and the two females, at which time Holcomb discharged his duty weapon striking the suspect several times and ending a dangerous situation.
“Lt. Holcomb then provided first aid to the suspect until the ambulance arrived to transport the suspect to the hospital,” said Harnen.
Also recognized Monday was Capt. Ernie Gomez, who works at the Jackson County Jail and is retiring at the end of the month.
