Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 22
• Roy Lee Wilkes, 38 of Scottsboro, was held in county jail for St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
• Donnie Wade Privett, 42 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jerius Hutchins, 46 of Stevenson, was charged with violation of protection order and domestic violence third degree harassment.
• John Charles Fox, 34 of Huntsville, was charged with attempt to elude.
• Nicholas Denton, 29 of Pisgah, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Debra Ann Cupp, 61 of Bridgeport, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Robert Joseph Browder, 56 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict.
• Thomas Bowes, 57 of Section, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Jess Allison, 20 of Flat Rock, was arrested on three counts of bond revocation and charged with three counts of violation of release order.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23
• Angela Kyser, 43 of Hollywood, was arrested on a probation revocation.
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
• Junior Ray Dela Cruz, 68 of Bryant, was charged with sexual abuse first degree and sexual abuse second degree.
• Jeremy Doyle Gifford, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with four counts of failure to pay.
• Christina Mabry Johnson, 44 of Henagar, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Damon Eric Rudolph, 24 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband third degree.
• Hannah Nicole Stephens, 20 of Scottsboro, was charged with chemical endangerment of a child.
• David Lee Templeton, 25 of Henagar, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and failure to pay.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 22
• Ricky Lee McKelvey, 58 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Scott Wayne Parson, 52 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jerry Lynn Carlton, 58 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
• Lisa Gail Baugh, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23
• Stephen Lane Petty, 45 of Fort Payne, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Bryan Carson McCutchen, 53 of Section, was charged with DUI.
• William David Garner, 42 of Hollywood, was arrested on a probation violation warrant.
• Kenneth Lamar Clark, 47 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a harassment warrant.
• Ricky Lee McKelvey, 58 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a theft fourth degree warrant and utility diversion tampering warrant.
• Adam Joshua Howe, 37 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
• Corey Andrew Dunn, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Montanna Chase Pierce, 24 of Fayetteville, Tennessee, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
• Jeff Wayne Steele, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jerry Chad Bearden, 46 of Albertville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Kristi Nicole Williams, 34 of Panama City, Florida, was charged with failure to appear.
• Hannah Nicole Stephens, 20 of Scottsboro, was charged with chemical endangerment of a child.
• Christopher Lee Colburn, 37 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a warrant.
• Anthony Charles Allen, 40 of Owens Cross Roads, was charged with failure to appear.
• Kristopher Snider, 29, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.