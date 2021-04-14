Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
• Derek Thomas Mills, 41 of Bridgeport, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Zachary John Bell, 31 of Valley Head, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Beau Ahnee, 50 of Madison, was charged with receiving stolen property fourth degree, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Roger Edwards, 58 of Huntsville, was charged with receiving stolen property fourth degree, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lacey Christine Krebs, 26 of Woodville, was arrested on grand jury indictments of chemical endangerment of a child and corpse abuse.
• Mitchell Edward Kyle, 55 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude and criminal littering.
• Gregory Massey, 29 of Dutton, was charged with DUI.
• Destiny Lachelle McDonald, 21 of Bryant, was ordered to serve 10 days in county jail.
• James Ray Rice, 45 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Stanley Leroy Sanders, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
SATURDAY, APRIL 10
• Carlos Kerr, 24 of Bridgeport, was charged with public intoxication.
• Shana Nichole Castleberry, 22 of Flat Rock, was charged with chemical endangerment of a child.
• Billy Earl McClendon, 46 of Rainsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Dustin Payne, 38 of Huntsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Priscilla Ruth Robinson, 62 of Stevenson, was charged with assault first degree, promoting prison contraband second degree and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Kerry Don Wilson, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to pay.
• Benjamin Troy Kirkland, 45 of Woodville, was charged with being a fugitive from justice and promoting prison contraband second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
SUNDAY, APRIL 11
• Rachel Reed Mares, 39 of Huntsville, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, attempt to elude, eight counts of reckless endangerment and DUI.
MONDAY, APRIL 12
• James Ray Rice, 45 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Cody Ray Busby, 35 of Bryant, was charged with assault third degree.
• Heather Nicole Carver, 30 of Fyffe, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Rodney Joe Moody, 46, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
• Xander Logan Patterson, 19 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
• Joshua Allen Stacy, 32 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with three counts of failure to appear and failure to pay.
• James Roger Venable, 40 of Langston, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
• At 11:31 a.m., a report of criminal mischief third degree in the 2100 block of Meadow Island Road.
• At 5:15 p.m., a report of criminal mischief third degree in the 2600 block of Porter Road.
• At 5:59 p.m., a report of attempt to elude and DUI in the 2600 block of East Willow Street.
• At 7:26 p.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance, attempt to elude and criminal littering in the 200 block of Maple Avenue.
SATURDAY, APRIL 10
• At 1:58 p.m., a report of DUI and violation of open container law in the 100 block of East Willow Street.
• At 4:51 p.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1500 block of Broad Street.
• At 11:28 p.m., a report of DUI and violation of open container law in the 22000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
SUNDAY, APRIL 11
• At 12:33 p.m., a report of DUI and attempt to elude in the 28000 block of Highway 72.
• At 6:54 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree in the 3600 block of Pine Ridge Road.
• At 7:51 p.m., a report of reckless endangerment in the 2600 block of Porter Road.
• At 11:49 p.m., a report of disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Willow Street.
MONDAY, APRIL 12
• At 12:40 a.m., a report of domestic violence third degree harassment and domestic violence third degree criminal mischief in the 26000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 11:34 a.m., a report of criminal mischief third degree in the 2900 block of Veterans Drive.
• At 12:44 p.m., a report of theft third degree in the 100 block of Hancock Road.
• At 2:25 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 500 block of Willow Street.
• At 4:09 p.m., a report of identity theft in the 400 block of Charlotte Avenue.
• At 7:03 p.m., a report of duty to stop and remain at scene in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
• Brian Zane Miller Jr., 22 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Jamie Mae Crabtree, of Huntsville, was charged with probation violation.
• Stanley Leroy Sanders, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Sherry Potter, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with fleeing to elude and DUI.
• Mitchell Edward Kyle, 55 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude and criminal littering.
• Angelia Mae Maples, 41 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, APRIL 10
• Gary Glenn Loyd, 60 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
• Kerry Don Wilson, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Samuel Joseph Benson, 19 of Woodville, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
SUNDAY, APRIL 11
• Rickey Lee McKelvey, 57 of Scottsboro, was arrested on warrants of criminal mischief second degree and criminal trespassing first degree.
MONDAY, APRIL 12
• Jessica Braden, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with disorderly conduct.
• Destiny Miller, 18 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Timothy Blake Jones, 18 of Section, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Timothy Randall Frazier, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
• David Townson, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.