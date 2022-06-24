Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips said Thursday that Johnny Payne has made a career out of escaping law enforcement authorities over the years.
Payne, 48 of Bridgeport, originally escaped from Elba Community-Based Facility in Coffee County June 2, while serving a 20-year sentence for receiving stolen property in Jackson County in 2012.
He was captured a few days later in Marion County, Tennessee. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Payne escaped custody June 18 while being transferred from the Marion County Jail to the Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute, in Chattanooga, Tennessee after allegedly threatening to hurt himself.
Phillips said local authorities were involved in a car chase that began in Hollywood and ended in Dutton when the occupant of the vehicle jumped out and ran into a cornfield.
The sheriff’s office, Hollywood police, Section police and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were involved in the chase.
“We don’t know for sure, but we believe it was Payne,” said Phillips.
Phillips said the sheriff’s office has been dealing with Payne since the 1990’s.
“He’s escaped here at least three times,” said Phillips.
Once while in court, Phillips said Payne jumped out a second floor window of the courthouse. Another time he walked out of the county jail.
Payne was being held in Marion County on charges of carjacking and receiving stolen property after authorities say he stole a city truck in Elba and drove it to Talladega. That truck has not been found.
In Talladega, authorities say Payne stole a water truck from a construction site and drove it to Marion County, where he was arrested.
In June 2012, he was arrested after a three-day search on a failure to appear charged for missing a contempt hearing and was also a suspect in a missing four-wheeler investigation.
In late June, after a three-day search, Payne was arrested after authorities found him hiding in an air conditioning duct in an attic of his parents' residence in Stevenson. He was charged in connection with an incident on June 25 in Bridgeport. Payne was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property first degree, possession of burglary tools and criminal mischief first degree.
Payne first escaped arrest on June 26 after sheriff's deputy Travis Renfro attempted to stop him on County Road 75.
Two days later, deputies and investigators, along with Bridgeport police and state troopers attempted to stop Payne on three occasions, all of which resulted in high speed pursuits.
In October 2012, Payne was apprehended by Jackson and DeKalb authorities in Grove Oak in DeKalb County.
Phillips said Payne is likely somewhere within the area, adding he has relatives in Jackson and DeKalb counties.
“Anyone caught assisting him could face charges,” said Phillips.
Anyone with information regarding Payne’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-9610, the Alabama Department of Corrections at 800-831-8825 or your local law enforcement agency.
