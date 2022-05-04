Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, APRIL 28
• Jacqueline Thaxton, 61 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs and violation of open container law.
• Brandon Wade Pyburn, 35 of Calhoun, Georgia, was arrested on six counts of bond revocation and two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with six counts of failure to appear and failure to pay.
• Troy Cole Perry, 32 of Cullman, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Melinda Carol Maynor, 57 of Scottsboro, was charged with assault second degree.
• Kevin Lee Hartline, 40 of Flat Rock, was charged with failure to pay.
• Kevin Jerome Harrison, 59 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with fleeing to elude.
• Misty Marie Hambrick, 30 of Langston, was charged with violation of release order.
• Jeremy Andrew Gilbert, 37 of Fyffe, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Rhonda Lynn Dennis, 53 of Hollywood, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
• Colby Garrett Hawkins, 35 of Flat Rock, was charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shane Ray Sullins, 29 of Bryant, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and bond removal and charged with failure to appear.
• Freddie Bradford, 29 of Henagar, was charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, APRIL 30
• Julie Alise Brown, 36 of Pisgah, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
• Joseph Michael Clem, 37 of Pisgah, was charged with arson first degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of reckless endangerment.
• Matthew Edward Garren, 33 of Pisgah, was charged with murder and two counts of failure to appear.
• Teresa Marie Green, 53 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
• Chasity Hope Jackson, 29 of Bryant, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
• Christopher James Mershon, 50 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to pay and possession of a controlled substance.
• Samantha Myers, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree menacing.
• Christopher Lamar Smith, 45 of Hollywood, was charged with DUI and resisting arrest.
• Michael Lee Totherow, 31 of Boaz, was arrested on a theft by fraudulent leasing warrant.
• Bruce Allen Wilson, 55 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Joshua Arvel Wilson, 42 of Woodville, was arrested on a bond revocation.
SUNDAY, MAY 1
• Luke Aaron Knight, 25 of Section, was arrested on a bond revocation and bond removal and charged with failure to pay and bail jumping second degree.
MONDAY, MAY 2
• Eric W. Ledford, 38 of Fackler, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Shane Blake Henley, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Joseph Michael Clem, 37 of Pisgah, was charged with violation of release order.
• Jonathan Paul Corbitt, 47, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Larry James Kirk, 60 of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Robert Sprinkel, 46 of Centre, was charged with failure to appear.
• Connie Jean Steele, 47 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Louis Anthony Sykes, 43 of Ellenwood, Georgia, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, DUI, resisting arrest and fleeing to elude.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, APRIL 28
• Carl Woodrow Browder III, 59 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Laura Johnson, 36 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a harassing communications warrant.
• Scott Wayne Parson, 52 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
• Mason Lee Poe, 27 of Pisgah, was charged with violation of protection order.
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
• Tony Glen Kirby, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Jonathan Paul Corbitt, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, APRIL 30
• Charles David Olinger, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, MAY 1
• Jenish C. Patel, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
MONDAY, MAY 2
• Patrick Scott Murphy, 58 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Raymond Brent Ledwell, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Paul DeWayne Hutchins, 40 of Stevenson, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Courtney Renee Neal, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
