A Scottsboro man, who was out of jail on bond for allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Scottsboro, is back in jail for the same crime.
Roger Rich, 53, was literally caught in the act, according to reports.
A sergeant with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling at area in Guntersville near a boat launch when he saw Rich’s legs sticking out from under a truck.
“We were just at the right place at the right time,” Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims told WHNT-19.
Rich was charged with possession of burglar’s tools, unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rich was caught after Sims said after his office increased patrols due to an increase in thefts of catalytic converters in the area.
Sims is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $4,500 bond.
