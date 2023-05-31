The year 1872 is well-known in American history, it was the year Ulysses S. Grant defeated Horace Greeley for president of the United States. American suffragist Susan B. Anthony voted for the first time and was served an arrest warrant and in the subsequent trail was fined $100, which she never paid. It is also the year the current Stevenson, Alabama Railroad Depot was built. The depot is located in downtown Stevenson and now serves as a museum.
A one-story depot building was constructed in 1853, when the railroad was first laid through Stevenson. The first building burned after the Civil War and was replaced by the present depot and hotel in 1872. Some of the bricks from the original building were salvaged and used in the current structure.
After the war, the depot and hotel continued as the center of life in Stevenson. Trains stopped there at mealtimes and passengers ate in one of the hotels two dining rooms and would spend the night. The hotel is located just 30 feet away from the depot and connected by a walkway. Tours are not currently available in the hotel part, but plans are being made to add this to the museum.
The three-story hotel had a lobby, dining rooms, and kitchen on the first floor and eight large guest rooms on the upper floors. The depot has a central, second-story tower that was added in 1887. Harper’s Weekly, a dominant newspaper of the time, called Stevenson “One of the seven most important cities in the South.” During the American Civil War, it became an important rail center, changing hands several times between Union and Confederate control.
A group of citizens, encouraged by the historical preservation inspired by the U.S. Bicentennial celebration that year, saved the depot from destruction by raising funds to purchase the building when the last railroad office closed. The depot was renovated for use as a community museum, opening 110 years later in June 1982. For a time one of the dining rooms was converted into a restaurant called the “Choo-Choo Restaurant,” which has since closed and is used for storage.
The building was listed on the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage in 1975 and the National Register of Historic Places in 1976. The historic train station preserves local economic, political, and social history through the display of various artifacts and exhibits. The curator, Andy Burnett, is on duty to answer questions when visitors come.
Every June, the town of Stevenson holds the annual Depot Days celebration. The festivities includes a parade, street dance, and many more activities. “This years Depot Days will be June 3 – 10,” said Burnett. “It starts on Saturday with a yardsale, then Wednesday night gospel singing and ice cream social, Thursday there’s Bingo and hotdogs, and Friday we have an auction. Saturday about 10:00 a.m. the parade and then music all day until midnight.”
For more information call 256-437-3012. Calling for an appointment to see museum is recommended. The museum is located at 207 W. Main Street, Stevenson.
