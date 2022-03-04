Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MARCH 1
• Clarence Durden, 48 of Section, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment.
• Robert Glenn Westmoreland, 51 of Stevenson, was charged with aggravated stalking.
• Michael Anthony Rogers, 30 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and four counts of bond removal and charged with seven counts of failure to appear.
• Anthony Leonard Johnson, 45 of Arab, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Kyle Ethan Clark, 30 of Trenton, Georgia, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and two counts of bond revocation and charged with three counts of violation of release order.
• Kailen Sierra Allison, 27 of Bridgeport, was arrested on an amended probation revocation.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2
• Timothy Ray Dejarnette Jr., 27 of Bridgeport, was charged with violation of domestic violence protection order.
• Jason Edward McLemore, 32 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Holly Raulston, 39 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Jennifer Robertson, 52 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jason Wayne Sims, 37 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Roy Lee Wilkes, 39 of Pisgah, was charged with burglary third degree and theft of property first degree.
THURSDAY, MARCH 3
• Michael Ray Adkins, 53 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael R. Brown, 35 of North Carolina, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Gary Wayne Chambless, 38 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with eight counts of failure to pay and failure to appear.
• Duane Keith Layne, 56 of Huntsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Byron Keith Pritchett, 39 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Robert Charles Simons, 24 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Marty Ritch Workman, 50 of Bryant, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MARCH 1
• Jana Michelle, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Bredget Sherrell, 42 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Scott Robert Frigiola, 46 of Fort Payne, was charged with public intoxication.
• Jeremy Ray Mayhall, 44 of New Hope, was arrested on a theft of property fourth degree warrant.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2
• Chadwick Lee Matthews, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Casey Paul Pickering, 18 of Scottsboro, was charged with fleeing to elude and resisting arrest.
THURSDAY, MARCH 3
• Dustin Howard Posey, 40 of Skyline, was charged with failure to appear.
• Douglas D. Mullican, 61 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a theft of property fourth degree warrant.
• Holly Brooke Raulston, 39 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
