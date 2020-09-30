Two Scottsboro people were arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle after the owner reported it stolen early last Friday morning.
Lt. Erik Dohring, of the Scottsboro Police Department, said the vehicle was reported stolen in the 600 block of Willow Street.
“Officers later found the vehicle in the area of North Houston Street,” said Dohring. “They tried to stop it, but it sped away and pursuit started.”
Dohring said the pursuit ended on County Road 33 in Hollywood, where two suspects were apprehended.
After further investigation, officers learned several other cars had been broken into.
“They finally found one with a key in it,” said Dohring.
Jonathan Quinn Baker, 20 of Scottsboro, and Jamie McIntire, 41 of Scottsboro, were both arrested.
Baker was charged with theft first degree, three counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and attempting to elude. McIntire was charged with receiving stolen property first degree and attempting to elude.
Both suspects were taken to the Scottsboro City Jail, and then later transferred to the Jackson County Jail.
Dohring said it’s important for people to keep their vehicles locked.
“Keep your stuff locked up,” he said. “Don’t leave valuables visible inside your vehicle.”
