Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
MONDAY, APRIL 18
• Joshua Wilson, 41 of Woodville, was charged with DUI.
• Derek Allen Register, 31 of Higdon, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tabitha Marie Mitchell, 29 of Bridgeport, was charged with theft of property first degree.
• William Charles Holcomb, 59 of Gadsden, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Amos Charles Fletcher, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
TUESDAY, APRIL 19
• Jamie Dawn Dean, 54 of Flat Rock, was charged with harassing communications.
• Justin Paul Fox, 39 of Bryant, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Ronda Gail Johnson, 55 of Higdon, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Robbie Elijah Kyzar, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with burglary third degree, theft of property fourth degree and criminal mischief third degree.
• Bryan McCutchen, 54 of Section, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Anthony Randall Whitley, 47 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20
• Joshua Donald Bradford, 31 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Sydney Brooke Stephens, 23, was charged with failure to appear.
• Corey Don Robbins, 32 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Michael C. Bailey, 48 of Section, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Bradley Austin Grey, 27 of Section, was charged with murder.
• Nicholas Glenn Bell, 41 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Kyle Trent Coffman, 25 of Hollywood, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Debra Green, 50 of Section, was charged with DUI.
• Alisha Kay Lee, 42, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Brandi Renee Paradise, 38 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Michelle Marie Shannon, 39 of Birmingham, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Kelly Smith, 38 of Trenton, was arrested on a two counts of bond forfeiture, two counts of bond revocation and two counts of bond removal and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Sherry Leila Whitaker, 61 of Woodville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
MONDAY, APRIL 18
• Ricky Daryl Collins, 49 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• Amos Charles Fletcher, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cameron Lee Tolbert, 29 of Pisgah, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Johnathan Robert Hinkle, 35, was charged with failure to appear.
TUESDAY, APRIL 19
• Jeremy Southard, 32 of Scottsboro, was arrested on warrants of domestic violence reckless endangerment.
• Cody Stephen Southeard, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jerry William Vaughn, 43 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
• Robbie Elijah Kyzar, 21 of Scottsboro, was arrested on warrants.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20
• Robert Dennis Smith, 34 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Courtney Renee Neal, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear in Madison County.
• James Anthony Davis, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, APRIL 21
• Michael Daniel Staggs, 43 of Section, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.