As time nears for the beginning of another school year, dates have been announced for the posting of class rosters for elementary students and schedule pickup dates for junior and high school students. It is important that students come for schedules on their day and at the correct time.
Class Rosters
All class rosters for kindergarten students at Nelson Elementary and all students at Caldwell Elementary and Collins Intermediate School will be posted on Thursday, July 20. The Nelson rosters will be posted on the front doors. Rosters at Collins will be posted on the auditorium doors. The Caldwell rosters will be posted on the outside doors of Carter Gymnasium behind the Page Administration Building which is located at 305 South Scott Street. The construction at Caldwell is the reason for the posting away from the school. All rosters will be posted at 5 p.m.
Scottsboro Junior High School
Schedule pickup date for incoming eighth graders is Tuesday, July 25. Students should come to the front office of the school between 1 and 4 p.m. Lockers will not be issued this year, but students will be allowed to carry their backpack with them throughout the day.
Camp Junior Wildcats for all upcoming seventh graders will be on Wednesday, July 26. This is where these students will get their schedules. Students with last names beginning with A-L should arrive at 8 a.m., and they will leave at 9:30 a.m. Students with last names beginning with M-Z should arrive at 10 a.m., and they will leave at 11:30. Students should be dropped off and picked up at the back of the school.
Scottsboro High School
Seniors may pick up their schedules on Monday, July 24. Juniors come on Tuesday, July 25, and the sophomores should come on Wednesday, July 26. Students may also purchase parking passes and reserve parking spots which are on a first come first served basis. Students must provide proof of insurance, pay $20, and have a completed parking pass application. These applications are available through a link on the high school’s face book page. They are also available at the school office on Monday-Thursday between 8 a,m. And 3 p.m.
Camp Wildcat for all incoming freshmen will be on Thursday, July 27. This will be the time for freshmen to get their schedules. Arrival time is between 8:30 and 9 a.m., and it is asked that students do not arrive prior to that time. Camp Wildcat will be from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. From 1:30-3 p.m. freshmen may check on schedule changes in the lunchroom. Freshmen do not need to bring anything for this day. Lunch will be pizza provided by First Baptist Church. Drop off and pick up will be at the back entrance of Hambrick Hall. All freshmen are encouraged to attend so they can learn more about the high school and be better prepared for the first day of school.
