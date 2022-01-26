Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy has designated February as Spay and Neuter Awareness Month. McCamy signed a resolution Monday with members of Spay Neuter Jackson County AL attending.
“The city of Scottsboro encourages all residents to have their pet spayed and neutered and to support the work and mission of Spay Neuter Jackson County AL,” said McCamy.
McCamy said Spay Neuter Jackson County AL provides assistance to residents with the cost of spaying and neutering their pets.
“Because of their efforts, 616 pets were spayed and neutered in 2021, making a total of 2,433 pets helped since 2017,” said McCamy.
He said scheduled with their ongoing programs, February awareness will also consist of female dog transport, female cat transport, two spay/neuter events at local veterinary clinics, a bake sale fundraiser and an online contest.
“Spaying and neutering your pet is a proven way to drastically reduce the overpopulation of unwanted cats and dogs, helping to ensure every pet as a loving family while saving taxpayer dollars,” said McCamy. “Also, spayed and neutered pets live longer, healthier and happier lives.”
