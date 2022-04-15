The drum major for the North Jackson High School Marching Band was selected as a member of the Alabama Band Association Red Band. Sydney Lacy recently represented her school and community well as she performed in the annual concert.
Lacy is a junior at North Jackson High School where she is an honor student and participates in many school activities. With her selection to the ABA Red Band, Lacy joined with other outstanding high school musicians from across the state. This group recognizes the achievements of exceptional high school musicians.
Matthew Whitehead, band director for North Jackson, said the concert was fantastic. He is proud of Lacy for her accomplishments.
Lacy is a five time District and All State Audition Based Honor Band selectee.
When she graduates from high school next year, Lacy plans to attend Jacksonville State University where she hopes to be part of the marching band.
This young lady is the daughter of Tim and Vickie Lacy.
