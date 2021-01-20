A Rainsville man said he came home this week to a naked man in his living room.
The Rainsville Police Department responded to the call Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, on McCurdy Avenue N. The homeowner reported an unknown white man sitting in his living room, nude. After the homeowner called the police, officers Gerald Mount and Dean White made contact with the subject and identified him as Michael Lynn May.
May said he had been staying at the residence for an unknown period of time, and he did not know who owned the residence. The officers said May appeared to be under the influence of some substance, and he admitted he had taken several Xanax.
May was arrested without incident and charged with Burglary in the 3rd Degree.
Police Chief Michael Edmondson said he was proud of the officers for how they handled the situation and the response time.
“They prevented any type of further incident from occurring, which could have easily happened with a person being under the influence of controlled substances inside of a residence, not knowing who lived there or even knowing where he was,” Edmondson said. “We are thankful the homeowner was not harmed in any way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.