Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies recovered over nine grams of methamphetamine during a driver license checkpoint Saturday in Section.
Steven Hugh Cisco, 47 of Section, was arrested after authorities located two syringes, a glass pipe and 9.3 grams of methamphetamine on him after they discovered he had warrants on him during the stop.
After being transported to the Jackson County Jail, Cisco was allegedly found in the possession of three more grams of methamphetamine.
Cisco has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting prison contraband second degree and failure to pay.
Cisco remains in county jail on a $6,187 bond.
