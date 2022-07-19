Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JULY 15
• Kathryn Lee Beck Haggard, 35 of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Anthony Nathaniel Durham, 40 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• Christina Lynn Smith Veal, 35 of Bryant, was charged with bail jumping second degree.
• James Eric Dodson, 47 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Billy Joe Avans Jr., 35 of Hartselle, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Jimmy Ray Colon, 54 of Pisgah, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Timothy Lee Helton, 53 of Guntersville, was charged with theft of property third degree.
• Ronald Anthony Phillips, 44 of East Lake, Tennessee, was charged with failure to appear.
• Bradley Keith Rogers, 32 of Gadsden, was charged with theft third degree.
• Christopher Paul Vincent, 38 of Fort Payne, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• David Lee Walls Jr., 33 of Rainsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Audrey Welden, 31 of Ider, was charged with two counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
SATURDAY, JULY 16
• Paul Anthony Blevins, 32 of Dutton, was charged with a drug court violation.
• Charles Wendell Corbitt, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
SUNDAY, JULY 17
• Alex Gage Little, 27 of Section, was charged with DUI.
• Shenandoah Rierson, 45 of Hollywood, was charged with harassment.
• Gary Anthony Brown, 32 of Dawson, was charged with theft by fraudulent leasing.
• Ronald Character, 36 of Pisgah, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Blake Allen Nerche, 30 of Powell, was arrested on a bond removal and charged with theft of property first degree, theft of property second degree and criminal trespassing third degree.
• Joshua Keith Tripp, 37 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation.
MONDAY, JULY 18
• Clarence William Durden, 49 of Section, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Anthony Ray Adams, 49 of Henagar, was charged with failure to appear and failure to pay.
• John Edward Reaves Jr., 50 of Estillfork, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Troy Brandon Sartin, 47 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with failure to pay.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JULY 15
• Bradley Keith Rodgers, 32 of Gadsden, was arrested on a theft third degree warrant.
• Bredget Lee Sherrell, 41 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Robert Joseph Browder, 57 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft third degree.
• Billy Jack Corbitt, 60 of Woodville, was charged with DUI.
SATURDAY, JULY 16
• Kacey Christian, 26 of Hollywood, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Brandon Allen Dawson, 33 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jessica McDaniel, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Javarious Johnson, 20 of Anniston, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
SUNDAY, JULY 17
• Gary Anthony Brown, 32 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a theft by fraudulent leasing warrant.
• Johnathan Marquis Taylor, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, JULY 18
• Joshua Wayne Law, 28 of Hollywood, was charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Rodney Dale Thomas, 55 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Brandi Chantel Culpepper, 36 of Fyffe, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
