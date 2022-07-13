Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JULY 8
• Dwana Cosby, 40 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Timothy Blake Allen, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Elver A. Molina Alonso, 22 of Fyffe, was charged with DUI.
• Kyle Ethan Clark, 30 of Trenton, Georgia, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• James Wyatt Eakin, 26 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Kassie Lynn Freeman, 29 of Woodville, was charged with three counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Roger Marr, 23 of Flat Rock, was ordered to serve 48 hours in county jail on a drug court sanction.
• April Nichole Millard, 33 of Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and reckless driving.
• Anthony Eugene Reed, 40 of Jasper, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• Precilla Ruth Robinson, 63 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Carla Byrd Stiefel, 46 of Section, was charged with identity theft.
SATURDAY, JULY 9
• Joshua Bell, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Barry Don Kennamer, 63 of Scottsboro, was charged with seven counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, six counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Jennifer Noel Lawson, 37 of Trenton, Georgia, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, JULY 10
• James Kelton Davis Jr., 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Danny Ray Dunn, 62 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Johnny Lester Ferguson, 47 of Flat Rock, was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christina Lynn Smith Veal, 35 of Bryant, was arrested on two counts of bond removal and two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with nine counts of failure to appear.
MONDAY, JULY 11
• Caleb Curtis Rogers, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Devon Keith Riggs, 21 of Dutton, was held in county jail for another agency.
• Alvin Dewayne Paschal, 39 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JULY 8
• Timothy Blake Allen, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Stephen Wayne Payne, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Angel Jason Guzman, 19 of Pisgah, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Paige Alexis Padgett, 21 of Pisgah, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Billy Joe Smith, 58 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Ashley Peacock, 29 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
SATURDAY, JULY 9
• Tyler Dean Kennamer, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Barry Don Kennamer, 63 of Scottsboro, was charged with seven counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, six counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
SUNDAY, JULY 10
• William Thomas Brown, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Dwight Antonie Looney, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Mikella Jean Shields, 40 of Henderson, Kentucky, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of open container law.
MONDAY, JULY 11
• Brandon Scott Guerin, 28 of Hazel Green, was charged with failure to appear.
• Ernest Easterly, 42 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jeremy Michael Hunter, 44 of Albertville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.