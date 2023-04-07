After the Scottsboro City Schools board meeting held on Thursday, Scottsboro City Schools Superintendent Amy Childress announced that director of federal programs and secondary instruction Jason Hass would be the assistant superintendent effective July 1 of this year. Until that time, Childress also announced that Director of Operations Ken Holder will take over as the interim assistant superintendent until Hass can fully take over the position.
Approaching 10 years at Scottsboro City Schools, Hass has served in a variety of roles, working as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and most recently as the Director of Federal Programs and Secondary Instruction.
“Hass has done an outstanding job of coordinating all of our state mandated assessments, ensuring all have received appropriate training, both in person and remotely. He has excelled in oversight of the career tech program and was awarded a $200,000 grant this school year to help provide stem activities to students grade four through 12,” Childress said. “Hass has many leadership qualities that will enable his success in this role. He is a team player, he’s organized, communicates well with all faculty and staff and is able to maintain composure and utmost professionalism while fulfilling any task. He is humble, trustworthy and a proven, dedicated and loyal employee of Scottsboro City Schools. I have no doubt that he will continue to model exemplary standards serving in the role as assistant superintendent.”
Childress also credited Holder for his work, stating that he’s previously been tasked with many of the duties outlined in the assistant superintendent for the better part of two years without complaint.
“Holder is well respected among his colleagues, peers and those under his supervision and I’m confident that he’s been the glue within the central office within the transition staff since I’ve become superintendent. Holder has a common sense approach to solving problems, he’s trustworthy and been a friend to many throughout his tenure with SCS. I’m very proud of the work Holder has done in completing all of his job requirements, especially in the area of school safety. He has spent his time training, partnering with other school districts as well as our community to provide a comprehensive plan that we are all so proud of. As Holder plans to retire and we look toward the 2023-4 school year, I’m happy that this unique opportunity has arisen to allow him to serve in this capacity,” Childress said. “I consider it an honor and a privilege to have worked with Holder over these past seven years and I know that he will continue to be a lifetime supporter of SCS as well as a friend to us all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.