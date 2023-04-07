After the Scottsboro City Schools board meeting held on Thursday, Scottsboro City Schools Superintendent Amy Childress announced that director of federal programs and secondary instruction Jason Hass would be the assistant superintendent effective July 1 of this year. Until that time, Childress also announced that Director of Operations Ken Holder will take over as the interim assistant superintendent until Hass can fully take over the position.

Approaching 10 years at Scottsboro City Schools, Hass has served in a variety of roles, working as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and most recently as the Director of Federal Programs and Secondary Instruction.

